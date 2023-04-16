Lewiston Tribune
April 16, 2003
ASOTIN — A field near Anatone is no place for a mobile home park full of dilapidated, old trailers, according to 30 or so Anatone residents who attended Tuesday night’s planning and zoning meeting.
Most said the trailers are a health hazard, a public nuisance and an eyesore. Others wondered how renters would fare during the severe winters and cope with agricultural practices in the area. The only person who spoke in favor of the proposal was Beverly Tucker, the woman who wants to build Country Living Mobile Home Park.
After listening to about 45 minutes of public testimony, the Asotin County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to deny recommendation of Tucker’s proposed park at 3884 Sangster Road. The mobile home park application will now go to the county commissioners for another public hearing and a final decision.
Two groups and an individual have challenged the Nez Perce National Forest plan to log trees and rehabilitate roads along the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
The original Meadow Face Stewardship Project was crafted in part by a collaborative group under the agency’s experimental stewardship program.
The Friends of the Clearwater environmental group, Nez Perce Tribe and Grangeville attorney Brit Groom all filed appeals of Nez Perce Forest Supervisor Bruce Bernhardt’s decision to harvest 3,700 acres of trees, burn another 7,100 acres and close roads and restore streams under the Meadow Face Stewardship Project.
