MOSCOW — A proposal to overhaul the higher education system in Idaho would do more than create a system with a single president in charge of Idaho’s colleges and universities.
The Blue Ribbon Task Force education committee’s proposal also would create an independent 11-member board of regents to be in charge of higher education and calls for a change in the state constitution to grant the regents tuition-setting authority.
“We’ve been hearing rumors about this for a while,” said acting University of Idaho President Brian Pitcher. “My reaction is these are issues and proposals that states cycle through from decade to decade. This has been discussed in Idaho before.”
LAPWAI — Grangeville High took its domination of Central Idaho League girls’ track and field to new heights Tuesday, winning 11 of 12 running events at the conference meet.
The Bulldogs outscored second-place Orofino 232-212.
Grangeville also ruled the boys’ competition, collecting 199 points and ending Kamiah’s streak of four straight CIL titles. The Kubs placed second with 142 points.
