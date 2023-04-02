From the
Lewiston Tribune
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 1:02 am
April 2, 2003
Fourteen-year-old Danielle Pecoff, a ninth-grader at Lewiston’s Sacajawea Junior High School, is a good example of how productive a young life can be when it is nurtured and supported by a strong family and community.
Danielle, who won an award for constructive use of time at Tuesday’s Northwest Regional Summit on Youth, writes stories, poems and plays, helps out with her school’s Parent Teacher Association, has a black belt in karate, plays volleyball and tennis, is directing a play she wrote, volunteers at her church and gets straight A’s in school.
“I want to do something with my life and there’s not enough time to just sit around and do nothing,” Danielle said of her motivation for such a busy life. “I want to see the world and really experience the cultures. I want to channel my energy to help others.”
———
Ed Cheff, Andy Torres and the Lewis-Clark State baseball team were among those hailed at the 41st annual North Idaho Sports Banquet, held last weekend in Coeur d’Alene.
Idaho college coach of the year went to Cheff, who guided L-C to its 12th NAIA national baseball title in 2002. Torres, a pitcher for L-C, was named college male athlete of the year while the Warriors were selected college team of the year.
Several north-central Idaho boys’ prep athletes won recognition as the top competitor in their respective sports: Brad Mundt, Grangeville, football; Matt Chun and John Byers, Moscow, swimming; Andrae Domebo, Lapwai, boys’ basketball; Kevin Spangler, Moscow, wrestling; Allen Balmer, Lewiston, baseball; and Jeff Trout, Troy, tennis.
