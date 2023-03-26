MOSCOW — The fabric of patriotism comes in bolts of red, white and blue. It also sports stars and stripes. And for the moment, the cloth of the country seems mostly left on the shelf. But the lull, like the calm before a decisive battle, is bound to change.
So says a nationwide fabric retailer that found inventories all but liquidated immediately after the 9-11 attacks and now, as the war in Iraq ratchets up, anticipates another wave of sales.
“After 9-11, because it was so shocking and unexpected, people wanted to do something,” said Rosalind Thompson, spokesman for the more than 950 Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts stores across the country. “And I don’t think patriotism has gone away at all.”
James Reed, inventory control supervisor at the Jo-Ann outlet in Clarkston, agreed. “It’s like every time people see something on the television that touches them, they’re coming in and buying more.”
———
BOISE — Rep. Mike Mitchell of Lewiston made his pitch for a state insurance commissioner Tuesday, saying it was the only way to put a lid on doctors’ insurance rates.
“The premise is Idaho is not the problem,” the Democrat said. “And right now we have no way of not becoming part of the national problem.”
Mitchell explained that escalating insurance rates for doctors are not the result of extraordinary awards in malpractice lawsuits, which was the reason given for placing a cap on damage awards with another bill this session.