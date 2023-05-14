Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
Members met last Sunday at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.
Dally Finnell and Ruth Bateman led the pledges and President Laramie Finnell presided over the meeting which began at 6 p.m.
Members discussed old business which included community service ideas and projects, and demonstration sign-ups.
The most recent community service project was April 17 at the Salvation Army soup kitchen in Lewiston where approximately 60 people were served. The volunteers were leaders Don Kerby and Kristen Bateman, and members Jessica and Ruth Bateman. The club members plan on serving there again June 19.
Members then discussed new business: coming demonstrations, and more community service ideas including trash pickup or helping at the Lenore Community center.
Dates discussed included weigh-in June 12, camper reservation July 1 and 4-H camp July 14-17. The club shirt design also was discussed. Members will vote on design at the next meeting and decide whether to hold a fundraiser to cover the extra costs.
Jessica Bateman gave a demonstration on “Showing a Goat,” covering tips, expectations and experiences regarding showing a goat and other animals at the fair. She also had the other members point out things they saw from a picture of other 4-Hers showing their goats and if they were doing it correctly.
The next meeting is 5:30 p.m. June 5 at the Kerby shop. The Savages will bring snacks.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman
Cow Creek Kids
President Jojo Osborn presided over the club’s general meeting last Sunday.
Chyanne Sims led the Pledge of Allegiance and Easton Uhlenkott led the 4-H pledge. Secretary Easton Uhlenkott asked each member if they like cookies or brownies better when he took the roll, and then members approved the April minutes after he read them.
Members approved Ryder Uhlenkott’s treasurer’s report for April.
Members then discussed attending various events including the Asotin County Fair and heard an announcement about the County Newsletter items.
They were given a reminder for doing the roadside cleanup next Sunday, and held a discussion about dates and times for the initial animal weigh-in for the Latah County Fair.
Members also talked about club participation in the June 10 Genesee Community Day Parade, and then decided to ride on a float and throw candy.
Demonstrations were given by Eva Sims about rabbit food nutrients, Jana Osborn about parasites that affect cattle and Hailey Paulson about the color wheel.
The Osborn family provided treats.
The next general meeting is June 11.
— Submitted by Cooper McCall
