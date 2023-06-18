Cow Creek Kids
Members met June 11 in the rectory at St. Mary Catholic Church in Genesee with President Jojo Osborn presiding.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 2:54 am
Beau Paulson led the Pledge of Allegiance and Piper Schilling led the 4-H pledge.
Secretary Easton Uhlenkott took the roll by asking members which is their favorite kind of pizza. He also read the secretary’s minutes and Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report. Members approved both.
Members gave reports on activities attended since the May meeting. Three members attended a rabbit meeting and reported what they learned and did at the meeting. Members who have swine projects reported on their project initial weights.
Members were reminded to register for the fair for their market animal entries, trailers and the sale. Late registrations will not be accepted.
Members voted to change the July and August meeting times to 4 p.m.
Jana Osborn, Ellie and Ben Reynolds, and Eli and Dillon Knox volunteered to serve on a committee for fair decorations; Michelle Reynolds and Nicole Knox will oversee the committee meetings.
Ellie Reynolds gave a demonstration on three different frostings to use for cake decorating. Ben Reynolds gave a demonstration on log cabin quilting. Eli Knox gave an illustrated talk on the parts of a pig. Madison Lichti gave an illustrated talk on the characteristics of the Holland lop breed of rabbit. Treats were provided by the Paulson family.
Members participated in the Genesee Community Day parade June 10 and won third place in the parade for their entry.
Members had also met May 2 to do roadside cleanup on Cow Creek Road and Chestnut Street.
The next meeting is 4 p.m. July 9.
— Submitted by Jana Osborn
Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
Members met June 5 with Vice President Ruth Bateman presiding.
Jessica Bateman and Dally Finnell led the pledges.
Members discussed the club shirt ideas with price as the main deciding factor. The most likely option will have the club’s name, the 4-H symbol, and the club’s animal on a gray background.
Because the club’s Monday service project at the Salvation Army is canceled, members discussed other possibilities, including service work for the Lenore Community or another opening at the soup kitchen.
June 12 was weigh-in for goats/sheep and pigs. Pig weigh-in was optional but goat/sheep was mandatory. Camper reservations for the Nez Perce County Fair open July 1 and priority goes to out-of-towners.
Ruth Bateman gave a demonstration about medications for goats. She covered different ways to inject the medicine, types and purposes.
Members briefly discussed this year’s fair theme and brainstormed some possible decoration ideas for fair. The Savages brought snacks.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. at the Kerby Shop at Cherrylane Ranch. The Batemans will bring snacks, and Dally and Laramie Finnell will give demonstrations.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman
