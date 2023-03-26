Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
GENESEE — Members met March 19 with President JoJo Osborn presiding.
Brooklyn Evans led the Pledge of Allegiance and Beau Paulson led the 4-H pledge. When he called the roll, Secretary Easton Uhlenkott asked each member which they liked better, Gatorade or Powerade. Gatorade had more “likes.”
The secretary’s minutes were corrected and approved by members, and Ryder Uhlenkott provided the treasurer’s report for February. Osborn provided announcements from the Latah County newsletter.
Members heard an update about the fair board’s changes to the 2023 fair schedule. New members will attend a record book training with their parents April 5.
A talk was given about a new project called the stocker feeder program for beef. Members have access to the Chip Gilliam Memorial program to help purchase animals for their projects. Leader Kim Monk discussed the importance of getting a bill of sale when animals are purchased for the fair.
Members performed a community service cleaning up the roadside along Cow Creek Road and the highway into Genesee.
Demonstrations given included: Ben Reynolds about components of complete nutrition; Dillion Knox about behaviors of a healthy animal; and Easton Uhlenkott gave a presentation on things needed to raise a pig.
Madison and Lochlan Lichti provided treats.
The next general meeting is April 9.
— Submitted by Cooper McCall
Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
LENORE — Members held their first meeting of the year March 12, and elected officers.
The officers are Laramie Finnell, president; Ruth Bateman, vice president; Jessica Bateman, secretary; and Brooklyn Renshaw, communications.
Members discussed the club’s schedule and flexibility for meetings, coming community service projects (April 17 and June 19 at Salvation Army) and 4-H projects members have chosen for this year.
Members then discussed what the club will do with its funds. One idea is possibly to create a club sweatshirt.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. next Sunday at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman
