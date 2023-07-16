At the club’s July 9 meeting, all members were present, along with both leaders and two guests. President Laramie Finnell presided over the meeting and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Rilynn Savage led the 4-H pledge.
Members discussed club shirts, community service, weigh-ins and camper reservations.
The next community service project is helping a member of the Lenore community July 31.
Members then discussed club shirts and decided on a design. Each person in the club signed up for the shirt he or she wanted.
Laramie Finnell gave a presentation on “Parliamentary Procedure” including the 10 parts of it, why we do it and why it’s important.
Dally Finnell gave a demonstration on “Pig Ear Notching,” including how to do it, what it’s used for and why it’s done. Members participated in an activity she provided and learned how to figure out where the notches would go using our birthdays.
Members suggested ideas for decorations for the Nez Perce County Fair and then decided on dates for the club’s next meetings.
The club agreed to do an animal tour and meet all of the animals of the club, starting with the Batemans this meeting. It will be the Finnells next month and the Savages in September.
The Batemans provided snacks.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Finnell’s home.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.