E. Seabrook Fox of Spokane, new president of Cascade Airways, will be at Lewiston Monday evening to answer questions concerning regional air travel, the Aviation Committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce was told Friday.
Fox, 60, who has been president since early February when Mark Chestnutt, founder of the Spokane-based airline moved to chairman, will be at Janni Annie’s Restaurant between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday.
Don Largent, a Lewiston travel agent, noted that aviation committee members and others have asked why Lewiston travelers to Los Angeles can fly there for only a slightly higher fare than they pay between Lewiston and Boise.
OROFINO — After a classic pitching performance gave the Moscow High Bears a berth at the state tournament, a endurance pitching performance gave the Orofino Maniacs not only a berth at state, but also regional crown, after Friday’s action in the northern Idaho, Class A-2 baseball tournament.
Orofino claimed the regional crown with a 12-8 win over Moscow in a three-hour marathon at City Park here. In the first game, Moscow earned the right to meet Orofino and clinch one of the region’s two berths at state with a 6-0 win over St. Maries.
Enduring Rob Wright threw more than 150 pitches for the Maniacs in their title game against Moscow.
