Former state Sen. Mike Mitchell of Lewiston began another phase of his governmental career Friday after being appointed to the State Board of Education by Gov. John V. Evans.
Mitchell replaces a friend and former legislative colleague, Nels Solberg, who died of cancer earlier this month. Mitchell said their friendship and the countless discussions between himself and Solberg about education in Idaho will have a profound impact on his performance on the board.
“Knowing his concerns were a lot like mine, I’d say his concerns are going to give me a lot of direction,” Mitchell said. “We shared a deep concern for education and that’s going to be my base platform to work from. The problems of the ’80s will just be tacked onto that.”
———
PULLMAN — Two in-house candidates, Dick Beechner and Chuck Brayton, have been added to the list of finalists in contention for the vacant athletic director job at Washington State University.
Beechner, an associate athletic director at WSU, and Brayton, the head baseball coach at WSU, were added to the list of seven other candidates. The announcement was made by Albert Yates, the executive vice president and provost at WSU.
Yates indicated the addition of Beechner and Brayton came from Edward Bennett, the WSU faculty representative. Bennett is chairman of the WSU athletic council which is acting as a search committee to find a replacement for Sam Jankovich who is departing for the athletic director job at the University of Miami in Florida.