PULLMAN — Having won his 700th game as Washington State University baseball coach earlier this month, Chuck “Bobo” Brayton will chalk up another milestone today when his Cougars entertain Gonzaga University in a noon Pacific-10 Northern Division twin bill at Bailey Field.
Having coached 998 WSU games to date, Brayton will hit the 1,000 mark in today’s second contest against the Bulldogs. It’s taken the popular coach 22 years to reach such a milestone.
Brayton’s Cougars will be trying to increase their conference lead today, entering play with a 7-1 record and a 2½-game advantage over Portland State (5-4), Washington (5-4) and Gonzaga (6-5).
———
One of the historical landmarks on display during Asotin County’s centennial year observance is distinctly different from the rest.
He’s Virgil T. Floch of Clarkston, a retired farmer, carpenter, trader and jack-of-all trades.
Come next Dec. 21, Floch will be 99 years old. According to the records the county historians have dug up, that makes him the county’s oldest living native. In fact, the county is only about a year older than he is.
