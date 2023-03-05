From the
Lewiston Tribune
From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 5, 1983
Merger of the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys’ Club and the Lewiston Girls Center will be discussed by directors of both organizations at a meeting Wednesday.
Consolidation of the two youth service organizations was suggested by the allocation committee of the Twin County United Way, which is investing $80,000 in the two clubs during the current year. Of this, $50,000 went to the boys and $30,000 to the girls.
The consolidation would not necessarily mean an increase in allocation, but it could lead to additional programs for both clubs and an elimination of duplication, Douglas Baune, chairman of the United Way Allocation Committee, said.
———
U.S. food aid programs to needy nations “are not a perpetual dole” but are designed to assist economic development and eventually create customers for U.S. goods, according to a Department of State Official.
“Food aid is good morality, good economics, good politics and good business,” Michael H. Goldman said Friday at a Lewis-Clark State College luncheon for high school students from Asotin, Clarkston and Nezperce, as well as college students.
Goldman is the chief of the Food Programs Division for the Department of State. He was at Lewiston to speak at the Second International Trade Conference at LCSC.
