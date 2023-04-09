Golden marigolds and blue petunias will be planted later this month around the young evergreen and deciduous trees in containers in the downtown Lewiston area, the City Parks and Recreation Department said yesterday.
The blue and gold color combination follows the suggestion of Idaho Federation of Garden Clubs that these colors be used to denote the 100th anniversary of the formation of Idaho Territory this year.
Charles A. Kremenak, city parks and recreation director, reminded merchants to soak thoroughly the trees in front of or beside their establishments as soon as the weather turns dry. Dirt should be saturated and the trees hosed off to clear away dirt and soot that may have collected during the winter.
COLFAX — Nearly 150 attending a public meeting here Monday night sponsored by the Colfax Chamber of Commerce were told by representatives of the Walla Walla District of the Army Corps of Engineers that more than $1,000,000 annually could be saved by water shipment of Whitman County grain when projected dams on the Snake River are completed.
Speakers were Howard Preston, chief assistant engineer of the district engineering division; John Batt, assistant chief of the real estate division, and Mel Scott, coordinator of Lower Monumental and Lower Granite dams.
Preston noted that Whitman County produces 16,000,000 bushels of grain each year and cited the savings from water shipment.