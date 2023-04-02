From the
Lewiston Tribune
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 1:02 am
April 2, 1963
Beachview Park will be a little livelier for picnickers hereafter with the release yesterday of 10 bushy tailed red squirrels imported from Baker, Ore. It’s hoped the friendly animals, which are protected by law, will be reproducing soon.
W.G. “Bill” Edge, a former resident of Baker, made arrangements through his two sons there and the mayor of that city to get a few of their many squirrels for Clarkston, which never had its own.
Edge and Carl N. Staal, park superintendent, built small houses in the trees Sunday and filled them with dry leaves to serve as nests.
———
MOSCOW — Remodeling of present First Security Bank of Idaho facilities at Moscow and expansion to include drive-in banking facilities, at a cost of about $100,000, were announced Monday.
The bank office vice president and manager, F.K. Dammarell, said the drive-in addition — Moscow’s first — will be built at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Third Street, west of the present bank at Third and Main streets. This project is to begin soon.
While the present bank building is being remodeled, business will be conducted in the Western Store, directly west of the bank. The remodeling is scheduled to begin Aug. 1. When the remodeling is completed the Western Store will be razed to make room for a bank customer parking lot. The Husky Hi-Power on the site of the drive-in facilities will be torn down in the near future.
