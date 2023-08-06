Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 1:15 am
The first bullet that hit him felt like a hard punch to his chest.
The Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Spokane has become a staple of the summer in the Inland Northwest. Lewiston’s Hot August Hoops isn’t quite on that level, but, if the 2023 iteration of it is any indication, it’s only going to grow.
The greatest liability of Idaho’s presidential primary system has just become a huge asset — timing.
From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 6, 1963
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House passed today and sent to the White House a bill which would name an Idaho water project for the late Sen. Henry Dworshak, R-Idaho.
The Senate-passed bill would rename Bruces Eddy Dam and Reservoir as Dworshak Dam and Reservoir.
Dworshak, according to the bill, “was a champion of full development of our nation’s water resources and a patient and persevering promoter of this project.”
———
MOSCOW — Facility improvements at the fairgrounds were approved by the Latah County Fair Board Monday.
The improvements will include an outdoor poultry and rabbit display on the north side of the north barn, said county agent Leonard Burns.
New entry classed approved by the board include an open class Aberdeen-Angus division, art, woodworking, beards and costumes classes.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
This afternoon newsletter keeps readers informed on the latest developments related to coronavirus.
The Lewiston Tribune recently launched a new afternoon newsletter featuring stories and photos that will appear online before they are published in the newspaper.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.