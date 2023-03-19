ASOTIN — Mayor E.R. Tyler suggested Monday that a new gymnasium would be an appropriate project for Asotin.
The mayor and others who attended an athletic awards banquet Sunday accompanied Coach Robert Peasley to the gymnasium to inspect the floor and condition of the athletic facilities.
Tyler later said he thought a new gymnasium could be provided if the people of School District No. 400 would get behind such a project. He said it even could be available for next year’s use.
———
Work officially got under way yesterday on a State Highway Department project to revise the 21st and G streets approach to Clearwater Memorial Bridge.
J.W. Tribbitt, project engineer, said heavy equipment won’t be moved into the area before tomorrow morning. Lewiston Plumbing and Heating Co., a subcontractor, had one man at the site moving irrigation pipe yesterday and other preliminary work will be finished today.
Tomorrow morning, J.F. Konen Construction Co. of Lewiston plans to start removing curbing and will bring in front end loaders for the work, Tribbit said. The construction firm holds the $40,843.05 contract for the project, which also includes installation of overhead lights on the bridge. Work on the latter project was started the first of the month by John’s Electric, a subcontractor.