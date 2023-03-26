From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 26, 1963
Several apricot trees south of Clarkston bloomed under yesterday afternoon’s warm sunshine, and Clarkston Heights orchardists found color in some buds on trees where they had feared heavy winter damage.
Mrs. Leonard Lahti reported blossoms became visible on the tops of trees in their Heights orchards. Matt Hautala had a grimmer report. He said one of his 10 apricot trees began blooming, but he thought he would get no fruit from the other nine this season. He said he has 120 peach trees, and he thinks the entire 1963 crop was killed by cold weather in January.
Hubert M. Hall, another Clarkston Heights grower, said he saw scattered blossoms about to open on the lower portion of his apricot trees and a fair bloom higher up. He predicted an 80 per cent crop if freezing temperatures or other factors don’t cause further damage prior to harvest time.
The Clarkston City Council last night voted to purchase a Ford diesel tractor with loader for the street department and coin-operated lockers for the municipal swimming pool. It spent most of its meeting discussing suggestions to repaint the pool and take aerial photographs of the city.
The city will purchase the tractor from Hodgson Ford Tractor Co., Lewiston, for a net price of $3,246 after trade-in, plus sales tax. Bids from seven firms were opened March 4, with prices ranging from $7,000 down to $3,123.14 for various models and operational equipment.
The council accepted the only bid for the pool lockers. It was $5,316.88, plus tax, submitted by Fageol Motors, Inc., Seattle, for 126 lockers. To provide the funds, ordinance No. 591 to transfer $5,500 from the sewer fund on a three-year loan at 1 per cent interest was accepted in its first reading. The ordinance also would transfer $2,000 from salaries to capital outlay in the swimming pool appropriation.
