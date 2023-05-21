From the
Lewiston Tribune
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 12:18 am
May 21, 1963
ASOTIN — Asotin County civil defense headquarters will be moved from Clarkston City Hall to the sheriff’s office in the courthouse. Approval to do so was given Deputy Sheriff Lee D. Birdsell, city-county civil defense director, Monday by Asotin County commissioners and the Clarkston City Council.
Birdsell said his office as sheriff’s deputy is in the courthouse and he has communications equipment there. The director also requested the commissioner and council to create compensation committees to determine the insurance coverage provided for civil defense personnel injured or killed while on duty.
The council voted to establish such a committee to consist of Mayor Vincent Uhlenkott, Councilman Virgil Fleshman, City Attorney S. Dean Arnold and Dr. Galen A. Rogers, city-council health officer.
———
The Rev. Fr. Patrick Phelan, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, told 28 graduates of the parish school at the church last night there are three “musts” to take with them upon graduation.
First, he told them, they must get a clear picture of what they want to do or be in life; second, they must believe they can and will succeed; and third, they must start on the road now and keep at it.
The honor student award went to Linda Schraufnagel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert L. Schraufnagel also won an award from the Knights of Columbus for an essay. Receiving an essay award from the KCs was Michael Jensen, a seventh grader who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin M. Jensen. Carl B. Funke, Lewiston, a fourth degree KC, presented the awards and praised the efforts of the students.
