ASOTIN — Mr. and Mrs Danny Warfield were installed as co-presidents of Asotin Parent-Teacher Ass’n Monday night at the grade school auditorium. They succeed Mrs. Wayne Wilsey.
Other officers installed included Mrs. Kent Jones, vice president; Mrs. Howard Johnson, secretary; and Mrs. Carroll Johnson, treasurer. Mrs. Wilsey installed the new officers. Each was presented a red and white ribbon corsage.
Mrs. Jack Bolick was presented a corsage in recognition of her work as chairman of the projects committee.
MOSCOW — Professor Theodore J. Prichard, head of the Department of Art and Architecture at the University of Idaho and a member of the faculty for 37 years, was honored at a dinner sponsored by his students.
Professional architects from all parts of the Northwest joined with students and alumni in paying tribute to the professor “who has always managed to impart a solid philosophy of life along with the techniques for constructing solid buildings.”
Bruce Walker of Walker & McGough, Spokane architects, referred to Prichard’s years of teaching architecture at the university by commenting:
“Students out of Idaho are well prepared to plan buildings which look like they belong where they were built.”
