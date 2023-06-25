The original Interstate Bridge, the first one to span the Snake River here, was opened to traffic 64 years ago yesterday.
E.H. Libby of Boston, promoter-manager of the $110,000 project, clip-clopped across the wood and steel structure on his horse, Judge, to mark its completion. The official opening ceremonies the next month, July 4, 1899, attracted residents from miles around. They paid 5 cents to cross afoot, 10 cents for a team and wagon.
The steel spans were built by an eastern foundry for a river in Argentina. But the South American bridge firm had run into difficulties. The cantilevered structure, high enough to permit sternwheel steamboats to pass underneath, just fit the Lewiston crossing, with an addition of 200 feet at the Clarkston end.
The Clarkston City Council last night cleared the way for the Washington State Highway Department to rebuild Sixth Street between Diagonal and Bridge Streets this year.
Dave Swanson, Yakima, location engineer with the department, said the council must approve two resolutions before the federal government would provide the aid needed to finance the project.
The city must approve the grading, which will be the same as present, and a “no encroachment” agreement. This latter specification would necessitate removing two underground tanks and one overhead sign at a Richfield service station at the Diagonal and Sixth streets intersection from the right of way.
