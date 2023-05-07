From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 7, 1963
From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 7, 1963
Lewis-Clark Normal School’s athletic department is exploring the possibility of a national college athletic association, Robert M. Meads, LCNS director of athletics, told the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
He said LCNS had written both the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which has a small college division, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, a national small college organization. Meads stressed that the question of affiliation is in the “tentative” and “exploratory” stages.
Meads, Helge Carlson, LCNS basketball and track coach, and 11 LCNS athletes were guests of the chamber at its noon meeting at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
———
Special provisions in the contract for construction of a new segment of Highway 95 between Coyote Gulch and Lapwai call for protection of the well-known Indian Head rocky outcropping on the north side of the Clearwater River east of the new Spalding highway bridge, William W. Sacht said yesterday.
Sacht, Lewiston district engineer for the State Highway department, said he had advised Marcus J. Ware of this. Ware, president of the Luna House Historical Society, had written H.J. Swinney, Boise, director of the Idaho Historical Society, expressing concern over whether the rock formation will be preserved when construction begins.
Bids are to be opened at Boise today for construction of a five-mile section of highway between Coyote Gulch and Lapwai and a one-mile section between the new bridge and the old bridge.
