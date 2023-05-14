ANATONE — One of the largest and oldest trees at Fields Spring State Park was felled Saturday by a team of Bremerton tree felling experts.
The Burke Tree Service was hired by the state to cut the 160-foot tall tree down. It was rotten and a hazard to nearby power lines and park buildings.
The park teemed with activity Monday as 150 elementary school patrolmen from Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy held a picnic under the supervision of State Trooper Doyle Pounder of Clarkston.
———
About 450 Lewiston public school students ushered in the season at the City swimming pool in Vollmer Park yesterday, splashing in comfort as temperatures climbed into the 70s.
Six girl physical education classes from Jenifer Junior High School under instructor Mrs. Gordon L. Howell and five Lewiston High School boy classes under instructor John Lynch initiated the pool’s 1963 use. Several students continued swimming after the last class at 2:30 p.m. Girl physical education pupils from the high school and boy students from Jenifer will start using the pool Monday.
Lynch said the weather, combined with the 70-plus degree water temperature, was comfortable. A brief exception was about 2:30 when wind came up, but threatening clouds passed by quickly. No Sacajawea Junior High School physical education students will have classes at the pool because of scheduling difficulties in traveling from Lewiston Orchards to Vollmer Park.
