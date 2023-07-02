MOSCOW — A ruby laser light unit — believed the first to be constructed in a university laboratory in the Northwest — is at work at the University of Idaho electrical engineering laboratory. Researchers led by Assoc. Prof. W.R. Parish are trying to determine the possibility of using the device as a fire control tool.
With a U.S. Forest Service grant of $3,000, the laser was built largely by Edward Whitehead, a senior in electrical engineering from Moscow. The exotic device has an intense beam of light that travels an extremely narrow path (so narrow that one bounced off the moon recently had spread only about two miles in covering the distance).
“We are attempting to find out if there is any feasibility of using a unit in the field, say to ignite backfires on a distant ridge as an aid in forest control,” said Parish.
———
Confusion was the order of the day yesterday morning as approximately 1,300 youngsters began swimming classes at the Lewiston pool.
“Registrations kept coming in all morning,” Mrs. Homer H. Lipps, director of swimming instruction, reported after a day she described as one of “consternation, confusion and chaos.”
A mix-up in the schedule, Mrs. Lipps stated, kept pool phones busy during the morning. No count has been made of the number of new registrants but Mrs. Lipps estimated nearly a hundred more were received.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.