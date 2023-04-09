Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A supporter of Donald Trump crosses the street to join around 60 others outside the Idaho County Courthouse to protest the indictment and arrest of the former president by the Manhattan district attorney Wednesday in Grangeville.
Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A protester holds a placard outside Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Former President Donald Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
CORRECTS ID TO TODD BLANCHE INSTEAD OF JOSEPH TACOPINA - Lawyer Todd Blanche, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, is ushered away from a Manhattan courthouse following the arraignment of the former president on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
A selection of British national newspaper front pages for Wednesday April 5, 2023, in London, showing their coverage of former President Donald Trump as he appeared in court for his arraignment in New York, Tuesday. Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press
A supporter of Donald Trump crosses the street to join around 60 others outside the Idaho County Courthouse to protest the indictment and arrest of the former president by the Manhattan district attorney Wednesday in Grangeville.
August Frank/Tribune
Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah/Associated Press
A protester holds a placard outside Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Former President Donald Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin/Associated Press
CORRECTS ID TO TODD BLANCHE INSTEAD OF JOSEPH TACOPINA - Lawyer Todd Blanche, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, is ushered away from a Manhattan courthouse following the arraignment of the former president on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
A selection of British national newspaper front pages for Wednesday April 5, 2023, in London, showing their coverage of former President Donald Trump as he appeared in court for his arraignment in New York, Tuesday. Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)