Ageless Barbie never gets old, even though she’s a senior

Barbie dolls are seen at the Malibu Barbie Cafe. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via TNS

With the “Barbie” movie kicking up sparkle dust, I’d like to go on record thanking Barbie for my brief foray into sewing.

As a young girl, it was nearly impossible to get the designer clothes Mattel made over Barbie’s curves. She was oddly proportioned. Even as a child still learning to carry from the ones to the tens column, I had enough inkling of geometry to know elevating that heavy topside onto stilettos could throw off Barbie’s center of gravity and propel her forward.