Students from Children’s House Montessori School in Lewiston make snow angels Nov. 29, 2022, at adjacent Pioneer Park. Pictured are Eliza Johnson, top; and from left, Alyvia Brower, Lena Stedman and Ellie Bezzerides This photo placed first in the feature/single category for November 2022.
Washington State University outside hitter Laura Jansen spikes the ball Oct. 9, 2022, in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed during WSU’s volleyball match against Oregon State in Pullman. WSU defeated OSU 3-0. This photo placed second in the sports action category for October 2022.
Kamiah High School’s David Kludt lets out a yell while his teammates surround him as the team celebrates its 42-40 victory over Grace during round two of the Idaho High School boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell on March 4, 2022. This photo placed first in the March 2022 sports feature category.
Jim Edmison works June 13, 2022, to pull a portable toilet out of the flooding from the Clearwater River in Beardy Gulch at the end of Mullalley Road east of Lewiston. This photo placed second in the spot news category for June 2022.
Demetri Ewing stands in an elevator April 21, 2022, as the doors begin to close following a guilty verdict in his trial at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. This photo placed first in the general news category for April 2022.
John Preston, left, sleeps while Alex Darrington draws as their dog Dude sleeps at the foot of the bed Jan. 24, 2022, at the Lewis-Clark Adult Resource Center at the Salvation Army in Lewiston. As limited as the center’s help is, it’s making a big difference, said Shaun Hollace, executive director of First Step 4 Life Recovery Center in Lewiston. “It’s hard to focus on your recovery when you’re not sure where you’re going to lay your head at night,” he said. This photo was part of a series of photos that placed second in the photo story/essay category for January 2022.
Students from Children’s House Montessori School in Lewiston make snow angels Nov. 29, 2022, at adjacent Pioneer Park. Pictured are Eliza Johnson, top; and from left, Alyvia Brower, Lena Stedman and Ellie Bezzerides This photo placed first in the feature/single category for November 2022.
August Frank
Washington State University outside hitter Laura Jansen spikes the ball Oct. 9, 2022, in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed during WSU’s volleyball match against Oregon State in Pullman. WSU defeated OSU 3-0. This photo placed second in the sports action category for October 2022.
August Frank/Tribune
Kamiah High School’s David Kludt lets out a yell while his teammates surround him as the team celebrates its 42-40 victory over Grace during round two of the Idaho High School boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell on March 4, 2022. This photo placed first in the March 2022 sports feature category.
August Frank/Tribune
Jim Edmison works June 13, 2022, to pull a portable toilet out of the flooding from the Clearwater River in Beardy Gulch at the end of Mullalley Road east of Lewiston. This photo placed second in the spot news category for June 2022.
August Frank/Tribune
Brenna Keene poses for a photo March 12, 2022, in Clarkston with her 4-H goat Dot, as Tank stands behind them. This photo placed third in the portrait category for March 2022.
August Frank
Demetri Ewing stands in an elevator April 21, 2022, as the doors begin to close following a guilty verdict in his trial at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. This photo placed first in the general news category for April 2022.
August Frank
John Preston, left, sleeps while Alex Darrington draws as their dog Dude sleeps at the foot of the bed Jan. 24, 2022, at the Lewis-Clark Adult Resource Center at the Salvation Army in Lewiston. As limited as the center’s help is, it’s making a big difference, said Shaun Hollace, executive director of First Step 4 Life Recovery Center in Lewiston. “It’s hard to focus on your recovery when you’re not sure where you’re going to lay your head at night,” he said. This photo was part of a series of photos that placed second in the photo story/essay category for January 2022.
For the third year in a row, a Lewiston Tribune photographer has won the Northwest Regional Photographer of the Year title in the National Press Photographers Association’s Monthly News Clip Contest.
August Frank placed first in the 2022 contest, which follows Pete Caster’s 2021 victory and Frank’s 2020 victory.
The NPPA monthly clip contest spans nine regions in the United States and beyond, for which photojournalists submit their best work each month. Points are awarded monthly: 50 points for first place, 40 for second and 30 for third. The photographer who accumulates the most points in each region during the year is named Regional Photographer of the Year. The Northwest Region includes Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories and the Yukon Territories.
Frank won the contest with 1,270 points. Moscow-Pullman Daily News photographer Zach Wilkinson placed fourth in the contest while Tribune photographer Austin Johnson placed 11th. It is Frank’s third win; he also placed first in 2019 and 2020.
Winning the contest requires staying consistent year-round and placing well every month in any combination of seven categories. Collected here are seven of Frank’s entries which placed in each category, including feature, general news, sports action, sports feature, spot news, portrait and photo story/essay.