Apologize to co-parent for entering his home

Even though most parents understand the desperation one feels when their child is having a meltdown prior to a nap, that still does not give you the right to disrespect your co-parent and enter his home, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. The kids are with me every few days. It’s a tough schedule, particularly when the kids are in school. We often forget things. This time, their dad forgot to send our son’s teddy bear with him, and he wouldn’t take a nap. I knew his dad never locked his front door — it was the house I used to live in — so I just went over there, even though my ex wasn’t home, and went inside to retrieve the teddy bear.

When my ex found out I was in his home when he wasn’t there, he was livid. Was I that wrong? What’s good ex-etiquette?

