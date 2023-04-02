Avengers — and others — assemble

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of Black Panther, Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes like the Avengers can assemble in Charlotte this spring for a new exhibition about their favorite characters.

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” is swinging into Discovery Place Science in Charlotte May 14 and will remain open through Sept. 4. It’s the exhibition’s last stop in the U.S. before it flies off to Europe, according to Discovery Place.