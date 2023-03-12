Eight-week-old pup Melvin takes a dirt nap in the announcers box as Pat Thorsten-Mickelson records racing times Wednesday during the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing completion at the Lewiston Roundup.
Ani Husaby and her horse Scooby speed round a barrel Wednesday during the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing completion at the Lewiston Roundup. Husaby raced a time of 15.1 seconds.
Austin Johnson
Klayse Braucher, 5, left, sits on her horse Dually on Wednesday night before competing in the Peewee division of the 2023 Western Extravaganza Barrel Racing competition at the Lewiston Roundup.
Austin Johnson
Klaire McMurry, 8, rounds the second barrel on her horse Chaos on Wednesday during the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing completion at the Lewiston Roundup.
Austin Johnson
Lyla Salois sports a hoodie that represents one of her top priorities as she races through the arena Wednesday during the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing completion at the Lewiston Roundup.
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Barrel racers warm up their horses before taking to the arena Wednesday during the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing completion at the Lewiston Roundup.
Austin Johnson
Riders warm up there horses before the racing begins Wednesday for the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing completion at the Lewiston Roundup.,
Cowgirls of all ages came ready to ride Wednesday evening in the 2023 Western Extravaganza barrel racing competition at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds at Tammany.
Some peewee riders were just starting their racing careers while experienced riders showed their veteran skill and grit as they expertly rounded barrels, kicking up walls of dust as they sped across the arena floor.
The crowd cheered on their friends and loved ones amid an atmosphere of community, camaraderie and sportsmanship at the iconic Lucky Acres Fencing Indoor Arena.