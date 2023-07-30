Call authorities if frightened by ex’s calls

If you want to share your number, you should be the only one to pass it on, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Snezhana Kudryavtseva/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Snezhana Kudryavtseva/Dreamstime via TNS

Q. My ex and I were married for five years. He worked nights and I worked days. He would call me every day at 9 a.m. to say he was home and wish me a good morning. I was at work and thought it was cute, but then a year and a half ago I found out he was cheating with someone on his shift and I filed for divorce. He cried and begged me not to leave him, but the whole thing grossed me out and I couldn’t stay.

He still calls every morning at 9 a.m. I’ve blocked him. He changed his number and continues to call. I changed my number, but my sister felt sorry for him and gave him my new number. What’s good ex-etiquette?

