Click, buy and return seems to be my new norm

In many cases, you don't even have to package an item for return, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

I sometimes wonder what my return rate is on the merchandise I buy online.

I’ve been thinking of asking the Amazon truck to wait while I open the box. It could save us both time and mileage.