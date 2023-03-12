Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met during February for the club’s regular weekly games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
Weekly winners were: Feb. 1 and 8 — Karen Eveland and Robert Burton; Feb. 15 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the group’s Jan. 21 meeting at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. There were 11 members and two prospective members present.
A coverd-dish luncheon preceded the business part of the meeting. Members participated in a Service in Seconds project by filling bags with Valentine candies for the 11 women at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Krempasky and Vice Regent Judy Higgins led the opening ritual. Krempasky led the Pledge of Allegiance, Higgins led the Americans creed and Becky Riendeau led the national anthem. Higgins read the president general’s message.
The National Defense report by Paula Prewett was published online at the Alice Whitman Facebook page.
Krempasky provided drafts of the chapter’s proposed bylaws and the 2023 operating budget changes, and these were to be be discussed and voted on at February’s meeting.
Riendeau, treasurer, gave her report and the proposed budget for the coming year was to be reviewed at the February meeting.
Registrar Linda Baker reported four applications have been approved and two applications are pending approval at National Society DAR.
Librarian Joye Dillman reported “Coming Home to Nez Perce Country,” a book by Trevor James Bond, has been approved for acceptance at the National DAR Library.
Members worked on the NSDAR Chapter Master Report. Committee chairpersons and members reviewed information submitted for the activities of the chapter’s committees and this information will be submitted to the Idaho State Society DAR and National Society DAR for inclusion in the final report.
Judi Wutzke provided information about the BOOST grant for the Idaho State Veterans Home at Lewiston.
Riendeau, Wutzke, Dillman and Krempasky shared their good news and donated to the Brag Bucks.
Members met again Feb. 18 with Krempasky presiding and 17 members and 11 guests attending. The guests included the Good Citizen Awardees and families as well as four prospective members.
Krempasky and Riendeau led the open ritual, Higgins led the Pledge of Allegiance, Krempasky led the Americans creed and Riendeau led the national anthem.
Suzanne Grove introduced the winners of this year’s Good Citizen’s Essay winners: Kevin Lewis won first place and Rachel Sheppard took second place. They introduced their guests and read their essays to those in attendance. The recipients received a certificate, monetary award and a DAR Good Citizen pin.
Riendeau, acting chaplain, and Registrar Linda Baker gave the oath of membership to Grace Thorson, Pamela Thorson and Leann Norris, and Baker presented each new member with a member’s yearbook, DAR pin, and information about the chapter and national organization.
Copies of the President General’s Message were distributed to the members and the National Defense report by Paula Prewett is posted online.
Officer reports were given. Members adopted the revised bylaws and standing rules and Krempasky announced names of members who reached membership milestones: Mary Stanley and Stacey Vale for 20 years, and Cheryl Walsh for 25 years.
Recording Secretary Doris Lohrey-Birch reported on the executive board meeting and Corresponding Secretary Darlene Larson, Riendeau and Baker gave their reports.
The Nominating Committee presented the list of officers for the upcoming term and they are: Higgins, chapter regent; Grove, vice regent; Kathy Dobbs, chaplain; Lohrey-Birch, recording secretary; Darlene Larson, corresponding secretary; Baker, registrar; Betty Meloy, historian; Dillman, librarian; Krempasky, director.
Other committee reports included: Lohrey-Birch, Women’s Issues chairperson; Higgins, Service to America chairperson; Wutzke, Service for Veterans chairperson; and Grove, American History and Commemorative Events chairperson.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch
1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members met March 2 for their regular duplicate bridge game in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Peggy Swanson and Christine Suquet; second place — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; third place — Chris Kelton and Daniella Corea.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Kent Barnett was toastmaster of the club’s March 2 meeting which included two visitors in attendance.
Pete Gertonson was named best speaker with a speech titled “The American Fire Starter.”
Tom Eier was table topic master and Cynthia Bell was named best table topic speaker. Nick Woods was general evaluator and Bruce Neu was named best evaluator.
Chance Brumley was grammarian and word of the day was “permeate.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
Mark Havens headed the club’s March 7 meeting as toastmaster.
Cynthia Bell delivered her ice breaker speech titled, “I am Going to Take Over the World” and Diana Higgins evaluated her.
Ben Martinelli’s speech was titled “Aging in the Workplace” and Doug Crook evaluated him.
There was no table topics because of time constraints, since there was an optional online meeting that was broadcast at the end of the in-person meeting.
Bruce Neu served as general evaluator and Jerome Hansen served as timer. Higgins won best evaluator, while Bell and Martinelli were co-winners of the best speaker trophy.
— Submitted by Bruce Neu
Retired Educators of North Central Idaho
There were 28 members present for the group’s Feb. 15 meeting at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston with Pat Hoech, co-president, presiding. Those present enjoyed a buffet lunch, and Rosemary Founds gave a prayer after the Pledge of Allegiance.
Steven Branting, of Lewiston, presented a program about the history of Lewiston public schools, from early days to the new high school, which included historical photos and a slide show.
Drawings were held for door prizes and the 50/50 jackpot.
Hoech discussed some program changes for next year and presented information for the state conference planned for April in Pocatello.
The next lunch meeting is Wednesday at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel with a program by the University of Idaho Extension titled “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?”
— Submitted by Kay Johnson