Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 12:53 am
The first bullet that hit him felt like a hard punch to his chest.
The Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Spokane has become a staple of the summer in the Inland Northwest. Lewiston’s Hot August Hoops isn’t quite on that level, but, if the 2023 iteration of it is any indication, it’s only going to grow.
The greatest liability of Idaho’s presidential primary system has just become a huge asset — timing.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu headed the group’s July 20 meeting as toastmaster and table topics master.
There were two speakers who delivered 5-7 minute speeches. Savannah Carringer’s speech title was “How to Prepare for a Trip.” Chance Brumley evaluated her.
Patti Mann’s speech was a mini-mag, and her title was “Advice for Managing Your Mental State.” Victor Racicot evaluated her, and Mann won the best speaker trophy.
Carringer won best table topics.
Tom Eier was the general evaluator and grammarian. Mann was the timer.
Members met again July 27 with Pete Gertonson as toastmaster.
David Carringer was named best speaker with a speech titled “Impromptu.”
Mann was table topic master and David Carringer was named best table topic speaker. Eier was chosen as best evaluator.
Kent Barnett was grammarian and word of the day was “cliche.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Bruce Neu and Pete Gertonson
Lewis Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their regular duplicate bridge games during July at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
Winners for the month were: July 5 — Cheri Robinson and Marilyn Black; July 12 — Renee Petersen and Alex Woo; July 19 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; July 26 — Eveland and Burton.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
This afternoon newsletter keeps readers informed on the latest developments related to coronavirus.
The Lewiston Tribune recently launched a new afternoon newsletter featuring stories and photos that will appear online before they are published in the newspaper.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.