Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Nick Woods was toastmaster of the group’s April 13 meeting with one visitor in attendance.
Savannah Carringer was named best speaker for her speech titled “Benefits of Technology.”
Vic Racicot was table topic master and Cody Stauffer was named best table topic speaker. Kent Barnett was chosen best evaluator.
Chance Brumley was grammarian and word of the day was “thwart.”
Members met again April 20 with Bruce Neu as toastmaster.
Patti Mann’s speech title was “The Do Over” and Victor Racicot evaluated her.
Kent Barnett’s speech title was “Dynamic Duo” and David Carringer evaluated him.
Brumley served as general evaluator, and Tom Eier doubled up as grammarian and timer. Savannah Carringer delivered custom questions as table topics master.
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson and Bruce Neu
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met for their weekly game April 20 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Peggy Swanson and Michael Miekle; second place — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; third place: Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club
President Barry Pemberton presided over the group’s April 12 meeting following a covered-dish meal.
A second opportunity for officer nominations for July 2023-June 2024 was called for, and then the current slate of officers was approved except for secretary. Jean Long and Jeannie Laws will share the office of secretary.
Members affirmed this years’ Easter Egg Hunt was a success, as more than 4,000 eggs were stuffed and spread out at Sunset Park.
The club’s growing collection of used glasses need to be sorted and packed, and a date will be set at the next meeting.
Pemberton brought a bid for an electrician to install new lights outside the building and members approved the bid for a May 1 installation.
A signup sheet were passed around for the club’s semi-annual highway cleanup set for today. Another signup sheet was passed around for the demolition derby May 6 because the club will be parking cars as a fundraiser.
The club will participate in a Lions Club barbecue on the morning of May 6, which is a Lions district conference event with the Asotin Lions as the host.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton
