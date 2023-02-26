Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple presided over the group’s Feb. 7 meeting at Lewiston’s Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Chaplain Rosemary Founds gave a devotion and prayer. Officer reports were given and Treasurer Julie Snider reported to the eight members present that funds for the group’s Lewis-Clark State College scholarship are low.
Whipple reminded members of the chapter’s decision to encourage members to donate $50 to the scholarship fund during the month of the member’s birthday. Those with summer birthdays may donate in May.
Members discussed which educational institution should receive the $1,000 scholarship funds and that subject was tabled until the March meeting.
Members also discussed the status of the Courtesy Committee. Snider will purchase a book of stamps which the committee needs to mail cards. Members were reminded to have their volunteer hours ready to submit to the Altruistic Committee next month.
Whipple thanked Betty Goetzinger and Josie Marshall, the meeting hosts, for the table decorations and gift baskets they provided. Founds, Johnette Moore, Jill Roberts, Snider and Whipple won gifts, and $72 was donated for the gift baskets and books. An additional $50 was given by a member who has a February birthday.
The next meeting is March 7 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel with Moore and Roberts as hosts.
— Submitted by Cottie Hood
Jawbone RV Club
Members met Feb. 13 at Lewiston’s Mystic Cafe with Sue and Roger Becker as hosts. There were 17 members, five lifetime associate members and one honorary lifetime associate member present.
Officer reports were given and members were reminded to pay their dues.
Several members mentioned they saw the club’s recent meeting recap in the Tribune’s Sunday AM section.
Jack and Julie Howard, and Carl and Helen Shalley asked that their membership statuses be changed to lifetime associate members as they no longer have a recreational vehicle as required by the club’s bylaws. This status change means they are not required to pay dues, and do not have voting privileges nor responsibilities to serve as wagon masters, but still are welcome to join in club activities.
Some spots still are vacant for luncheon and camping wagon masters, so the list was distributed for sign-up. President Bill Holloway reminded those present that member responsibilities included hosting one year for a campout and the next for a luncheon. A listing of hosts will be distributed when the list is complete.
The February birthdays honored were Beth Anderson, Randy Herman, Sandy Eastland, Jack and Julie Howard and Bea Herman. Don Bowes won the 50/50 drawing.
Hosts Sue and Roger Becker were thanked as well as Dick and Becky Clifford who served as helpers.
The next meeting will be a lunch at noon March 13 at Quay in Clarkston. Leazan and Bill Holloway will be wagon masters.
— Submitted by Bill Holloway
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met Feb. 16 for their weekly duplicate bridge game in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place tie — Peggy Swanson and Chris Kelton, and Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; third place tie — J.D. Gilkey and Jack Garland, and Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster of the group’s Feb. 16 meeting with one visitor present.
Nick Woods was chosen best speaker and title of his speech was “The Impact of Emma Benoit.” Bruce Neu was table topic master and David Carringer was chosen best table topic speaker.
Chance Brumley was general evaluator and Kent Barnett was named best evaluator. Patti Mann was grammarian and word of the day was “ideology.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson