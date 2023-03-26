Jawbone RV Club
Members met March 13 at Quay Restaurant in Clarkston, with Leazan and Bill Holloway as hosts. There were 33 people attending, including guests.
President Bill Holloway presided over the meeting. Officer reports were given.
Leazan Holloway, Courtesy and Correspondence Commitee chairperson, reported a get-well card had been sent to a member after a recent surgery, and that member was able to attend this meeting.
Members were reminded campout hosts still are needed for August and October.
Recipients of the birthday song for March were Roger Becker and Becky Clifford, and happy anniversary wishes went to Jack and Julie Howard.
Dick Clifford and Jerry Aucutt won the 50/50 drawing. Terry Herman, Gary Bloomfield, Gail Anderson and Aucutt shared jokes.
The next meeting will be a 1 p.m. lunch April 10 at Hopper’s Pizza Buffet, 810 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, with Gary and Karen Bloomfield as hosts.
— Submitted by Karen Bloomfield
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the group’s March 9 meeting.
David Carringer was the first speaker and his title was “What to Give a Speech About, Speech.” He was evaluated by Savannah Carringer.
Tom Eier was second speaker and his was titled was “We Need to Support our Children.” He was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Kent Barnett led table topics and Nick Woods was invocation/timer. Bruce Neu was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “dawdle.”
David Carringer was named best speaker, Mann was named best evaluator and Savannah Carringer won best table topics.
Members met again March 16 with Mann as toastmaster.
Neu was the first speaker, and his speech was titled “Thom and John,” a practice speech of a coming live performance of a skit. He was evaluated by Savannah Carringer.
Barnett was second speaker with a speech titled “Metal” which was a poetry recital of “The Cremation of Sam McGee.” He was evaluated by Eier. Both talks were presented from memory.
David Carringer led table topics, and Chance Brumley was general evaluator and grammarian. Word of the day was “remedial.”
Barnett was named best speaker, Savannah Carringer was named best evaluator and Mann won best table topics.
— Submitted by Patti Mann
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met March 16 for their regular duplicate bridge game in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; second place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson; third place — Peggy Swanson and Christine Suquet.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple presided over the group’s March 7 meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. Each of the 11 members present answered the roll call by naming her favorite plant.
Chaplain Rosemary Founds gave the devotion. Johnette Moore and Jill Roberts, meeting hosts, presented each member with a plant, selected from the table decorations of daisies, primroses and pansies.
Kate Patterson, co-owner of Patt’s Nursery in Clarkston, gave the program and described several new outdoor plants which have only recently been developed and explained how to successfully grow each of the dozens of plants she brought for display.
The next meeting will be April 4 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
— Submitted by Cottie Hood
Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club
Vice President William Long presided over the club’s Feb. 22 meeting.
Guest speaker was Eldon Kelley, a firefighter/paramedic and public information officer from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, who provided a background on his training. He also gave information on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator, and gave other details about the department and his job.
Tim Rivers provided information on future parking requirements for events. Members also discussed setting up a calling committee.
Several members talked about preparations for the April 8 Easter egg hunt at Sunset Park in Lewiston.
Members met again March 8 with President Barry Pemberton presiding. Members enjoyed a covered-dish meal.
Lauralyn Rogers presented a new sign purchased by Sean Marcellus for the front of the club’s property.
Rogers, secretary, shared a thank-you letter the club received from Community Action Partnership food bank for a recent club donation.
Treasure Linn Pemberton distributed a current budget report and Cheryl Flemming, Eyeglass Committee chairperson, reported the committee has been busy but the budgeted amount is OK.
Barry Pemberton stated the club has the parking schedule for events by Eric Christianson Enterprises and the Lewiston Roundup, and a volunteer sheet will be available soon. Discussion continues by members on needed roof repairs.
The club plans to purchase an automated external defibrillator machine, will discuss the purchase with a paramedic and will arrange training. Barry Pemberton and Tim Rivers have purchased new outside lighting for the clubhouse.
Barry Pemberton and Jeannie Laws are working on a grant request to the Lewis-Clark Healthcare Foundation for the purchase of sight and hearing equipment used during screening of area elementary and junior high school students.
Barry Pemberton noted volunteers would be stuffing eggs for the April 8 Easter egg hunt, and that there are a lot of glasses awaiting sorting and packing. There will be a signup sheet at the next meeting.
Two members are having health problems. Get-well cards have been sent and members were encouraged to call or visit.
The next meeting is April 12.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton