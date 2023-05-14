Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster of the group’s April 27 meeting.
David Carringer won best speaker with a speech titled “What Do You Want to Do?”
Vic Racicot was table topic master and Gertonson was best table topic speaker. Nick Woods was best evaluator.
Tom Eier was grammarian and word of the day was “sequester.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met May 4 for their weekly game in the 1912 Center game room here.
Winners were: tied for first — Joan and Bill Tozer, and Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; tied for third — Rich Atterbury and J.D. Gilkey, and Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club
President Barry Pemberton presided over the club’s April 26 meeting with 12 members present. They had a meal catered by the Wayback Cafe.
Vice President William Long said the guest speaker had to reschedule.
Barry Pemberton reminded members of the April 30 highway cleanup, and about the Lions district annual conference May 8.
Barry Pemberton reported the electrician would be installing new outside lights May 1 and Treasurer Linn Pemberton reported the roofing estimate received is well within the club’s budget, so members voted to accept the bid and move ahead with getting a new flat roof on a portion of the building.
A discussion about White Cane Days was held and members voted to send $300 instead of members collecting donations at Rosauers in Lewiston and Albertsons in Clarkston.
Linn Pemberton provided a treasurer’s report.
Barry Pemberton purchased a new American flag in Spokane to replace the one in the clubhouse and reported on a new hearing aid request. After discussion, members decided to wait until the club’s eyesight and hearing aid chairperson returns from vacation to act on the request.
In place of the guest speaker, members talked about their life experiences, and Linn Pemberton told members about her life.
Long started a discussion about summer meetings, and members decided the club will not hold meetings in June and July, and only one in August, just before the club’s parking job for the Lewiston Roundup.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton
