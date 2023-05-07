Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple presided over the group’s April 4 meeting at Lewiston’s Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. The 10 members present answered roll call by sharing something to which they were looking forward.
Rona Meske gave the devotional prayer and officer reports were given.
Under Altruistic Committee reports, Vice President Nancy Benson reported chapter members had volunteered more than 2,000 hours to community charities over the last year and the total of their direct or indirect monetary contributions was $12,450.
Whipple thanked Joyce Roberts for her many years of service as corresponding and courtesy secretary. Cottie Hood will assume that task. Benson agreed to continue as vice president for the next year.
Sharon Sheehan shared information about books written by local author Sharon Chase Hoseley. Johnette Moore shared the legend of how eggs and candy are delivered to children in France.
Donations to the traveling basket totaled $55 and winners were Roberts, Julie Snider, Benson, Meske, Sheehan and Whipple.
Alice Whitman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the chapter’s April 15 meeting.
Before the meeting, members gathered to do a Service in Seconds quilt project led by Becky Mahurin; quilts will be given to the Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore. Judi Wutzke led members in saying grace for the refreshments provided.
Krempasky and Secretary Dory Lohrey-Birch led the opening ritual and Krempasky also led the Pledge of Allegiance. Vice Regent Judy Higgins led the Americans creed and Patty Sprute led the national anthem.
Krempasky welcomed 16 members and four guests.
Joanna McFarland, a lawyer, gave the program with an overview of the public defender system and specialty courts. She also presented information about the role of women in the state court system throughout Idaho’s history.
Sadie Walters shared information about the Children of the American Revolution Day of Service.
Krempasky introduced new members Sprute and Laura Wright. Lohrey-Birch, acting chaplain, and Registrar Linda Baker led the welcome ceremony for them. Baker presented them with a member’s yearbook and information about the chapter and NSDAR. They also received a red rose and gold DAR pin.
Krempasky told members about carpooling to next month’s meeting outside of Orofino. Higgins asked members to fill out the survey for the next year’s programs and member activity interests.
Librarian Joye Dillman told members the book to be discussed at the Idaho State SDAR Beehive Book Club is “The Pioneers” by David McCullough.
Baker reported on nine prospective members.
Lohrey-Birch read a letter of thanks from the Lewiston Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Ward Falk for coordinating the Quilts of Valor event held March 29.
Judi Wutzke, Service to Veteran’s Committee chairperson, reported about the March Quilts of Valor event and gave extensive details about grant proposals, landscaping projects and welcome bags.
Lohrey-Birch, Women’s Issues Committee chairperson, said April is the Month of the Military Child and told about an article regarding physical health of women veterans.
Krempasky, U.S. Flag Committee, provided a printed report and also a printed history of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Higgins, Service to America chairperson, presented awards to members for their volunteer hours for 2022.
Krempasky thanked the meeting hosts, Suzanne Grove, Lohrey-Birch and Wutzke, who provided refreshments.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens headed the group’s meeting Tuesday as both presiding officer and toastmaster.
Elizabeth Braker’s speech title was “Who You Gonna Call?” and Bruce Neu evaluated her.
Joseph Moyosviyi was grammarian and timer. Ben Martinelli was table topics master and Mark Havens was voted best table topics speaker.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their regular games at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston during April.
Winners were:
April 5 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; April 19 — three-way tie among Renee Petersen and Peggy Swanson, Jean and Neil Lasley, and Eveland and Burton; April 26 — Cathy Goetz and Gerald Flowers.
