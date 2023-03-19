Tsceminicim Club
There were 21 members in attendance at the group’s March 11 meeting at Jollymore’s in Lewiston with Kathy McIntosh, Cara Snyder and Deb Snyder serving as co-hosts.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 3:42 am
Tsceminicim Club
During a business meeting conducted by President Shirley Phillips, discussions included the club’s involvement in the Lewiston City Library celebration in June commemorating 10 years at the downtown location, and progress made in the preservation of the club’s historical records.
Phillips also thanked Kathy Heinemeyer for her excellent work updating descriptions for club jobs and duties.
Following the meeting, Program Committee Chairperson Diane Fernandez led a discussion of “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
The next meeting is April 8 at Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston with Pat Chase and Lynn Johnson as co-hosts. The program will look at 125 years of Tsceminicim Club presented by members Cara Snyder and Sharrol St. Marie.
— Submitted by Darcie Riedner
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met for their regular weekly duplicate bridge game March 9 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Peggy Swanson and Christine Suquet; second place — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; third place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Washington State School Retirees Association Unit 1, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy
Members met March 14 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.
Thaynan Knowlton, superintendent of the Clarkston School District, Doug La Munyan, Clarkston High School principal, and Courtney Kramer, coordinator of “Yes For CHS,” spoke to the group about plans and expectations for the new proposed high school building, and the bond levy election in April.
Members signed up for the WSSRA state convention in Pasco set for June 5-7 and planned out baskets to take to be given away in drawings.
A preretirement committee has scheduled a question-and-answer session from 6-8 p.m. April 12 at the Clarkston District office boardroom aimed at those in the district who are five or fewer years away from retiring.
Members voted to contribute $200 to the Asotin County Library on Library Giving Day and also $200 to the “Yes For CHS” Committee.
The group gave presentations at staff meetings recently and as a result, has added 24 new members.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. April 6 at Jollymore’s.
— Submitted by Sharon Chase Hoseley
Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Members met March 8 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston. Two new members, Janet Beitelspacher and Kathleen Hanthorn were celebrated.
A business meeting followed, and chapter members will serve dinner at the Salvation Army March 29 and May 31. Members also will travel to Cheney, Wash., April 15 for a spring tea with other members from the Northeast Region.
Plans were finalized for the chapter’s Oct. 21 district Founder’s Day, which will be a celebration of Alpha Delta Kappa’s 75th anniversary.
— Submitted by Sharon Chase Hoseley
