Washington State School Retirees Association, Unit 1, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy
Members met April 6 at Jollymore’s Restaurant in Lewiston.
L. Eugene Beauchamp, operations/volunteer manager for Interlink, presented members with volunteer opportunities with the organization, which began in 1984.
Each member in attendance received a surprise Easter egg and drawings were held for four pansy plants.
Bonnie Hill gave a scholarship committee update and said each of two seniors from Clarkston High School and two from Asotin High School were given a $1,000 scholarship as a result of their applications to the group.
The Washington State School Retirees Association will hold its annual convention in Pasco June 5-7 and Unit 1 will be donating baskets to be auctioned.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. May 18 at the Pataha Flour Mill near Pomeroy. Members who would like a ride may meet at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston.
— Submitted by Sharon Chase Hoseley
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Nick Woods was toastmaster of the group’s March 30 meeting.
David Carringer was the sole speaker with a special project titled “Dealing with Difficult People,” and a flock of interrupters attempted to derail his presentation. Pete Gertonson was his evaluator.
Savannah Carringer was table topic master and Gertonson was chosen best table topic speaker. Patti Mann was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was grammarian. Word of the day was “crux.”
Members met again April 6 with Kent Barnett as toastmaster.
Chance Brumley was named best speaker for a speech titled “Baseball, America’s Pasttime or Is It Past its Time?”
Bruce Neu was table topic master and David Carringer was named best table topic speaker.
Mann was general evaluator and Gertonson was named best evaluator. David Carringer was grammarian and word of the day was “materialize.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Alice Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the group’s monthly meeting March 18 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge with 19 members and guests present.
Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the members in prayer and Krempasky and Woltering led the open ritual. Krempasky led the Pledge of Allegiance, Vice Regent Judy Higgins led the American’s Creed and Becky Riendeau led the national anthem.
Becky Riendeau and Carol Triplett, board president of Clarkston’s Valley Art Center, gave the program. Triplett shared information about the center’s activities and Riendeau unveiled a bronze statuette.
New member Stacey Nuefeld was welcomed and presented with a member’s yearbook and information about the chapter and national organization.
Officer reports were given. Corresponding Secretary Darlene Larson reported on activities at the Veteran’s Resource Center in Clarkston.
Registrar Linda Baker reported seven new members were welcomed between November and March.
Librarian Joye Dillman reported about the March 27 Idaho State Society DAR Beehive Book Club meeting via Zoom and gave a presentation on the DAR Museum children’s toys exhibit.
Committee reports were given.
American History Chairperson Suzanne Grove presented the Women in American History awards to Larson and Krempasky and they received a certificate and a special pin.
The American Indian Committee Chairperson Becky Mahurin gave a presentation the Chemawa Care Quilts project and invited members to help make quilts to donate to students at the Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore.
Krempasky provided information on the new Friends of Children of the American Revolution Fund.
Community Service Awards Chairperson Krempasky presented an award to Larson in recognition of her work with veterans organizations and, as U.S. Flag chairperson, provided a handout about the U.S. flag.
Service to America Chairperson Higgins reported chapter members performed a total of 6,167 volunteer hours in 2022 and presented members with a certificate.
Women’s Issues Chairperson Dory Lohrey-Birch shared information about the Triangle Shirtwaist Company fire of 1911.
The slate of officers for the ensuing year was approved by the members.
Officers elected are: Higgins, regent; Grove, vice regent; Kathy Dobbs, chaplain; Lohrey-Birch, recording secretary; Larson, corresponding secretary; Linda Baker, registrar; Joye Dillman, librarian; and Betty Meloy, historian. Krempasky was elected treasurer.
A memorial service honoring chapter members who died last year — Elizabeth Hess, DeAnn Scrabeck and Virginia Leonard — was held March 25.
Krempasky thanked hosts Grove, Mahurin and Riendeau.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch
Tsceminicum Club
Members met April 8, at the Lewiston City Library, with Lynn Johnson and Pat Chase as co-hosts.
Before the business meeting, Sharrol St. Marie and Cara Snyder gave a presentation about the 125-year history of Tsceminicum Club, touching on the many community service projects the club has participated in throughout the years.
There were 23 members and one honorary member present and committee reports were given.
Corresponding Secretary Helen LeBoeuf read a letter from the Washington Idaho Symphony. Kathy Heinemeyer reported the library will be celebrating its 10th anniversary June 10-17 and the club plans to put up an informational display during that week.
Mary Jo Furstenau said donation of a book, “Birds of the Pacific Northwest,” is being considered in honor of Juanita Langley.
New officers for 2023-24 are Furstenau, president; Betty Kendrick, first vice president; Shirley Phillips, second vice president; Peggy Fulton, recording secretary; Teri Rust, corresponding secretary; and Rita Myers, treasurer.
A variety of events were announced to members.
Rust was congratulated for receiving the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation Award.
The next meeting will be a covered-dish luncheon and installation of officers, beginning at noon May 20 at the the home of Kathy Heinemeyer. Barbara Riggs, Jody Howell and Deanna Stewart will be co-hosts.
— Submitted by Diane Fernandez
Jawbone RV Club
A total of 35 people met Monday at Hopper’s Pizza Buffet in Lewiston with Karen and Gary Bloomfield as hosts, and President Bill Holloway presiding.
Leazan Holloway, Courtesy and Correspondence chairperson, reported a card had been sent to a member recuperating from surgery.
Gail Anderson, Leazan Holloway, Kenny Parham and Dan Huffman were appointed to a committee tasked with reviewing the club’s bylaws.
Holloway noted there still are campout host vacancies for August and October and Gary Bloomfield then said he and his wife, Karen, would volunteer to host a covered-dish meal at their country home in Pullman.
Members discussed the May campout at Scenic Six in Potlatch and Huffman, campout host, reported there are no vacancies. Members voted to set up a tour of the Bennett Sawmill during the campout.
Members also discussed the June campout.
— Submitted by Karen Bloomfield