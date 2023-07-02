Complainers were feeling the heat in Washington, D.C.

It is common knowledge that in the summer, Washington, D.C., is a brick oven, a solid mass of heat-reflecting concrete. You sizzle like a slab of beef slowly turning over an open flame.

Despite this well-known fact, our daughter and her family spent four days with their kids in D.C. touring the Capitol, the White House and visiting memorials and monuments.