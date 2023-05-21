Don’t toss it out ... we were planning to eat that

With the wide variety of expiration dates, "best by," "sell by" and "use by" cautions, it is hard to know who and what to believe, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

A reader named Alice emailed, saying her grandchildren seem to think they are the “Food Expiration Date Police.” They go through her fridge and try to throw away expired food.

I emailed Alice back saying we must be related. We have food police in our family as well.

Tags

Recommended for you