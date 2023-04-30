From April 21 through Monday, the Palouse Hills Dog Fanciers and the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club dog shows brought pooches of all sizes and breeds to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.

There, inside the fair pavilion, the dogs, accompanied by their handlers, strutted their best stuff and proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, they are all good pups deserving of belly rubs and sandwiches.

