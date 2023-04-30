Senge a Lhasa apso, has his fir groomed to perfection by owner Cassandra De la Rosa at the Monday at the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club Dog Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Senge is the Tibetan word for lion.
Ralph, an old English sheep dog, licks his lip while watching his owner Lita Long, of Salem, Ore., eat her lunch Monday at the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club Dog Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Ralph received a few pieces of bread from the sandwich.
River, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, rolls over to receives some belly rubs from a passerby, as owners Diane Dunlap and Reggie Guasman stand by after their showing Monday at the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club Dog Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
August Frank/Tribune
Beth Wickwad, of Libby, Mon., gives her dog Cyan, a silver sander poodle, some encouragement Monday at the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club Dog Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
August Frank/Tribune
Charlie, a Yorkshire terry, wears a decorative bow as his owner Lori Solomon, of Springfield, Ore., tends to him Monday at the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club Dog Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Wendy Sanderson gives Tundra R3 Love at First Sight some pats as they watch other contestants Monday at the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club Dog Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
August Frank/Tribune
From April 21 through Monday, the Palouse Hills Dog Fanciers and the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club dog shows brought pooches of all sizes and breeds to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
There, inside the fair pavilion, the dogs, accompanied by their handlers, strutted their best stuff and proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, they are all good pups deserving of belly rubs and sandwiches.
