Grievers get to talk about losses

Janice Tosto edits her "Grief Journeys" program at G-Town Radio in Germantown. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 Jose F. Moreno/Philadelphia Inquirer via TNS

PHILADELPHIA — When Janice Tosto’s best friend, Bill Lottmen, died just three months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021, Tosto was left swimming in grief. She’d lost loved ones before, but this pain was different and all-consuming.

“I just went into shock. Those first few weeks were so hard,” she said. “I would say, ‘I just want to die.’ ”