I’m no longer swept up in a cleaning frenzy

The cleaning gene has weakened in the next generation, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Cleaning the house once a week is part of my DNA from my mother’s side. She cleaned once a week, her mother cleaned once a week and I have always cleaned once a week.

We’re talking thorough cleaning: toilets, tubs, showers, bathroom sinks, kitchen sink, countertops, appliance fronts, dusting, Windexing (that’s a verb for my people), vacuuming, sweeping, emptying trash cans, shaking throw rugs and wet mopping floors.