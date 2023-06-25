Q. My ex says he will be here to pick up our daughter for their time together, but he rarely shows. She waits, he doesn’t show up, and she cries herself to sleep.

The problem is, sometimes he does come, so I don’t know what to tell her. I would like to go back to court and change the custody order, so she doesn’t have to go through this, but I’m afraid. He threatens to take her away if I do anything. What is good ex-etiquette?

Tags

Recommended for you