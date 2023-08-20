In a hot summer, our cooking doldrums are heating up

writes Lori Borgman.

There’s something about the end of summer that makes me lose my will to cook. Not my will to eat, mind you, just my will to cook. There’s a big difference between the two. About 2,000 calories some days.

Maybe it was that 400th round of bruschetta with all those cherry tomatoes from the garden.