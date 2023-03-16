Multimedia artwork, diverse food offerings and an interactive cinema event comprise this month’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, at seven locations in downtown Moscow.
Contestants of all ages were invited to reimagine their choice of three scenes from the 1991 Peter Pan-inspired movie “Hook,” creating two-minute scenes for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre’s CopyCat Cinema. The third annual free event is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Kenworthy, where the $500 first-place winner will be announced.
Other Artwalk highlights include:
A multimedia art exhibit with figurative paintings by artist-in-residence Elvis Rosendo and digital film by Gabriel Rosendo from 4-7 p.m. at Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., will be complemented from 5-6 p.m. by music from classically trained singer and University of Idaho graduate student Mikaila Calhoun and a performance by Festival Dance.
A display of landscape astrophotography by Jeremy Tamsen from 4-8 p.m. at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, 411 S. Main St., combines elements of the night sky with familiar local sights. Wine from Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston will be available.
Artwalk patrons can listen to Over The Mountain’s folk music while enjoying Stephanie Frosts’ Filipino lumpia, with ground beef, cabbage, carrots and green onions, from 6-8 p.m. at Hyperspud Sports, 402 S. Main St.
A flyer with details for the other Artwalk stops, at Thrivent Financial, Pour Company and Third Street Gallery, will be available at host locations and is online at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk. !