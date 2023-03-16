Multimedia artwork, diverse food offerings and an interactive cinema event comprise this month’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, at seven locations in downtown Moscow.

Contestants of all ages were invited to reimagine their choice of three scenes from the 1991 Peter Pan-inspired movie “Hook,” creating two-minute scenes for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre’s CopyCat Cinema. The third annual free event is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Kenworthy, where the $500 first-place winner will be announced.

