Is zucchini season too much of a good thing?

Zucchinis are popular because they are low-cal and healthy. But they also top the list of vegetables often requiring enhancement before consuming, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

A friend served zucchini with dinner the other night and her 10-year-old exclaimed, “Oh no. It’s zucchini season.”

The kid is right. And know this: You can run, but you can’t hide.

