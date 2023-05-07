It’s hard to know whether we’re schooling, or getting schooled

Lori Borgman enjoys the occasional role of proctoring and teaching her grandkids. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

We often home-school three of our grands on Tuesdays while their mother works. We’re not sure whether we are the ones schooling, or the ones getting schooled.

We don’t do a lot of instruction, per se. We’re thinking some trust issues may be involved. Our primary job is to keep order, check their work, review assignments, quiz them on various subjects and provide food. We excel at the last one.